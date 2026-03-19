Emotional Raj Arjun recalls how daughter Sara Arjun took care of him like a Dhurandhar: ‘Ab voh mujhe sambhal rahi hai’

Actor Sara Arjun, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, is currently garnering praise for her performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Speaking about fatherhood and his bond with Sara at Spoken Fest in Mumbai, Raj delivered an emotional speech, sharing how her birth changed his life and how deeply proud he feels of her. Raj Arjun expressed his pride in daughter Sara Arjun.

Raj Arjun talks about how Sara Arjun changed his life Raj Arjun spoke about arriving in Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor, but said that repeated rejections shook his confidence. However, he revealed that his daughter’s birth in 2005 changed everything. He shared that he had often heard that daughters are a blessing and has now experienced it himself. Raj recalled that soon after Sara was born, he landed his first lead role. Although the film got stuck, his determination remained strong. He added that if Sara hadn’t come into his life, he wouldn’t have become the person, or the artist, he is today.

He went on to describe how, year after year, his films got stalled, and he struggled to find a way forward as his daughter grew up. He said, "Main tut nahi sakta tha, main bhaag bhi nahi sakta. Isliye main thehr gaya. Lekin us therav main bhi darr tha kyunki jebein halki thi aur aaina bhi kum poochne laga tha kyunki usse bhi ab samajh aagya tha kis isse ab kya hi poochen yaar. Fir bhi uski chamakti hui aankhen mujhe roz kehti thi, khade rehna papa, mujhe abhi aapki zarurat hai. Voh mujhe sambhal rahi thi Dhurandhar ban kar (I couldn’t break, and I couldn’t run away. So I stayed. But even in that stillness, there was fear, my pockets were empty, and even the mirror had stopped questioning me, as if it too understood what was left to ask. Yet, her shining eyes told me every day, ‘Stand strong, Papa, I still need you.’ She was the one holding me together, becoming the strong one, the Dhurandhar)."

Raj further recalled how, in 2016, when he took Sara to Mukesh Chhabra’s office, she walked in and came out holding his hand, almost dragging him outside, a moment that once again changed his fate. Soon after, he bagged Secret Superstar, which went on to become a blockbuster, collecting ₹900 crore worldwide.

He described Sara as the light in his life and said, "Yeh kabhi samjhati thi, kabhi thaam leti thi, meri behetar ki andheri deewaron pe aapni roshni ka kalam likh jaati thi aur aaj vahi beti kab Dhurandhar bankar duniya main aapni chamak bekhar rahi hai, tab bhi, aapni roshni ka kuch hissa mere naam kar rahi hai (She would sometimes guide me, sometimes hold me together. On the dark walls of my struggles, she would write lines of light with her own pen. And today, that same daughter has become a Dhurandhar, spreading her shine across the world, yet still dedicating a part of her light to me)."

He concluded by calling Sara his strength, saying, "Kabhi main usse sambhalta tha, ab voh mujhe sambhal rahi hai. Log kehte hain betiyan baap ka haath pakadkar aage badhti hain, meri kahani mein, main aapni beti ka haath pakadkar aapni manzil tak pahuncha hoon. Aur iss sachai ke iss ehsaas main, mujhe ek khamosh sa fakr feel hota hai (Once, I used to support her; now, she is the one supporting me. People say daughters move forward holding their father’s hand—in my story, I have reached my destination holding my daughter’s hand. And in this realisation, I feel a quiet sense of pride)."

About Raj Arjun and Sara Arjun Raj made his Bollywood debut with Black Friday in 2004 and went on to appear in supporting roles in films like Rowdy Rathore, Raees and Thaandavam. However, he received widespread recognition for his performance in the 2017 film Secret Superstar. He later featured in films such as Thalaivii, Shershaah, Article 370, Razakar and Dear Comrade, among others.

Sara, on the other hand, began acting before the age of six. She first gained acclaim for her performance in Deiva Thirumagal and later appeared in films like Saivam, Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho and Jazbaa as a child artist. She recently made her debut as a female lead in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and has won hearts with her performance. The film has emerged as a major success, collecting ₹1,300 crore worldwide at the box office.