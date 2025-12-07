Raj Arjun pens emotional note for daughter Sara Arjun after acclaim for Dhurandhar: ‘I didn’t make her path’

Actor Raj Arjun couldn’t be prouder as his daughter, Sara Arjun, has been earning acclaim for her performance opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. In an emotional note, Raj called Sara a blessing in his life, saying he reached his destination because of her. Sara Arjun is daughter of actor Raj Arjun and dance teacher Sanya Arjun, (Instagram)

Sara Arjun gets thumbs up from father

Sara Arjun’s father, actor Raj Arjun, took to Instagram to share an emotional note in Hindi, reflecting on his journey as both a father and an actor.

“Sometimes, to understand life, we have to look back. And looking back, we understand – We think we're raising our children, but time and opportunity tell us… In reality, they're the ones raising us,” he began his note.

In the post, he recalled coming to Mumbai in 1999 with hunger for art and confidence in his talent. The actor emphasised that he came to the city with no connections, and spent many days giving auditions. He confessed that his life completely changed in 2005 when Sara came into his life as his daughter.

He shared, “I had heard that daughters are a blessing — and then I truly lived that truth. A little while after she came into my life, I landed my first lead role: Ram Gopal Varma’s Shabri. The film got stuck, but she never let the fire inside me die. For the first time, I felt that I, too, could become someone… that I, too, could achieve something. And the truth is – had her soul not entered my life, I wouldn’t be the person I am today… nor the artist I’ve managed to become.”

Raj Arjun continued, “People say fathers show daughters the path… but my story is the opposite. I reached my destination because of my daughter. Work would stop, roads looked blurry, but she was growing… slowly… silently… holding me together. I didn’t break, I didn’t run— I just… stayed still. Because her shining eyes told me every day 'Stand firm… I need you right now.' I thought I was supporting her — but in reality, she was becoming the Dhurandhar, and she was supporting me."

"Being a father is not just being a father. Sometimes you have to be a dad, sometimes a friend, sometimes a brother… and sometimes like the air – giving freedom and space. Space – where there is no fear, only trust. I didn’t make her path, I simply walked beside her. I didn’t become the guard of her dreams – I became her companion. I only said one thing – 'Dream your dreams… I am right behind you.' And the truth is – when we trust our children’s dreams, one day they too illuminate our destinations, becoming our Dhurandhar," he added.

Concluding the note, he wrote, “The story isn’t over yet… the rest of the journey awaits in the next breath…"

For the unversed, Sara played a young Nandini, Aishwarya Rai’s character, in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She rose to fame in 2011 when she played Vikram’s daughter in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal. She gained critical acclaim for her role in the 2014 film Saivam, produced by Vijay. Sara has worked as a child actor in Hindi films Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, and Saand Ki Aankh, among others. Dhurandhar is her first film as an adult.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer is seen in the role of an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer opened to mixed reviews on December 5, and is working well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film’s net domestic collection now stands over ₹58 crore. The second part is slated to be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.