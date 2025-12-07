Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh film racing to 100 crore after 20% jump on Saturday

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection: Dhurandhar has continued to defy expectations and surpass projections at the global box office. After a strong opening day both domestically and overseas, the Aditya Dhar film built on that platform on Saturday, inching closer to the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh plays a spy in the film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar saw a 22% increase in domestic collections on its second day of release, adding ₹33 crore to its opening-day domestic haul of ₹27 crore. Now, its collection in India stands at ₹60 crore net ( ₹72 crore gross). The film has been gaining popularity through word of mouth, registering a very strong 63% occupancy in night shows on Saturday, which raises hopes for an even better Sunday.

Internationally, the film has performed admirably, earning just under $1 million on Saturday, according to trade sources. Its international gross collection now stands at $1.8 million, bringing its worldwide haul to ₹88 crore. The film is now set to cross the ₹100 crore mark on Sunday.

Dhurandhar was expected to open around ₹18-20 crore domestically, but it overshot that by quite a margin. There have been some reports claiming block bookings from the producers to show higher collections, but the film’s makers have not responded to it. Dhurandhar has picked up pace on online ticket platforms like BookMyShow as well, selling 25-30K tickets per hour through Saturday and Sunday. If the trend holds, Dhurandhar could potentially cross ₹100 crore domestically and ₹150 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer Singh plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. The Aditya Dhar film is based on true incidents and includes characters based on actual people from Lyari. Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in main roles.