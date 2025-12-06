Dhurandhar box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh film sees jump on Saturday, crosses 40 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection: After a strong start on Friday, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar saw a jump in collections on Saturday, courtesy of positive word of mouth. This has enabled the film to set itself up for a strong opening weekend, coming as close as possible to the ₹100 crore mark domestically. Dhurandhar box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh stars in Aditya Dhar's film.

Dhurandhar box office update

Dhurandhar defied expectations and performed better than predictions in the domestic market, earning ₹27 crore net in India on its opening day. The trend continued on Saturday as well. The morning shows on Saturday showed an occupancy of 18%, compared to 15% on Friday. Similarly, the occupancy in the afternoon shows also jumped from 28% to 35%. This helped the film earn ₹13.85 crore net in India by 6 PM, according to Sacnilk. The film’s net domestic collection now stands at ₹40.85 crore. Dhurandhar has been buoyed by positive viewer reactions despite mixed reviews. This has led to a strong word of mouth. If the film maintains its momentum, it can cross ₹90 crore net in its opening weekend itself.

Dhurandhar beats Cirkus lifetime collection

Dhurandhar set a record for the best-ever opening by a film starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, pipping Simmba and Padmaavat by a fair margin. However, in just two days, it has managed to overtake some of the actor’s previous films’ lifetime collections. Cirkus, the 2022 box office bomb, made just ₹35.80 crore net in India, a mark that Dhurandhar has already surpassed.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy who infiltrates the Lyari gangs. Based on true incidents, the film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set in the early 2000s. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in main roles, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.