Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Imposter Alert! Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Arjun, Shriya Saran and more call out fake accounts

    Over the past few weeks, B-town stars have been calling out imposters using fake numbers, holding ‘random’ conversations and even scouting work

    Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 1:38 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    What happens when fans love goes overboards? Over the past few weeks, actors across the industry have shared about coming across their fake accounts and online imposters using their names, images and incorrect no.’s in their name. With stars trying to raise awareness, they call the experience disturbing.

    Imposter Alert! Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Arjun, Shriya Saran and more call out fake accounts
    Imposter Alert! Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Arjun, Shriya Saran and more call out fake accounts

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Just last week, the Rakul Preet Singh posted a strongly-worded message on Instagram about a fake number impersonating her, holding “random conversations” with her contacts. Speaking to us, Rakul shares, “This whole thing is worrisome. We are working towards filing a cybercrime complaint. Action needs to be taken against whoever is pretending to be me. While I understand fan love and people using our photos as their DP (display pictures), chatting with people or reaching out to them using my name is just not right.”

    Shriya Saran

    Shriya Saran
    Shriya Saran

    Actor Shriya Saran shared a screenshot of a number pretending to be her on Instagram on November 19 (inset below). Sharing how she has been using the same phone number for two decades, Shriya tells us, “The guy just kept talking to people, sending not-so-good messages. It was getting out of hand.”

    Shriya Saran instagram
    Shriya Saran instagram

    Sara Arjun

    Sara Arjun
    Sara Arjun

    Earlier this week, her father, actor Raj Arjun, shared screenshots of a phone number being used by an imposter to contact people as Sara. Later, the actor also reshared her father’s post on Stories, clarifying that the only official Instagram account representing her is @thesaraarjun, flagging the many other profiles as fake.

    Aditi Rao Hydari

    Aditi Rao Hydari
    Aditi Rao Hydari

    The actor posted on Instagram on November 16 (see below) about a fake WhatsApp account contacting photographers with false photoshoot offers in her name. She added that all legitimate communication goes through her official team.

    Aditi on Instagram
    Aditi on Instagram

    Akasa

    Akasa
    Akasa

    Singer Akasa warned fans and friends about a fake number chatting as her on Monday. She shared a screengrab of the number and wrote on Stories, “Pretending to be me. Sadly, no one can be me. JK, block and report. Don’t entertain. Meanwhile, I am taking the action required.”

    Akasa on Instagram
    Akasa on Instagram
    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Imposter Alert! Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Arjun, Shriya Saran And More Call Out Fake Accounts
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Imposter Alert! Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Arjun, Shriya Saran And More Call Out Fake Accounts
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes