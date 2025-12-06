What happens when fans love goes overboards? Over the past few weeks, actors across the industry have shared about coming across their fake accounts and online imposters using their names, images and incorrect no.’s in their name. With stars trying to raise awareness, they call the experience disturbing. Imposter Alert! Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Arjun, Shriya Saran and more call out fake accounts Rakul Preet Singh

Just last week, the Rakul Preet Singh posted a strongly-worded message on Instagram about a fake number impersonating her, holding “random conversations” with her contacts. Speaking to us, Rakul shares, “This whole thing is worrisome. We are working towards filing a cybercrime complaint. Action needs to be taken against whoever is pretending to be me. While I understand fan love and people using our photos as their DP (display pictures), chatting with people or reaching out to them using my name is just not right.” Shriya Saran

Actor Shriya Saran shared a screenshot of a number pretending to be her on Instagram on November 19 (inset below). Sharing how she has been using the same phone number for two decades, Shriya tells us, “The guy just kept talking to people, sending not-so-good messages. It was getting out of hand.”

Earlier this week, her father, actor Raj Arjun, shared screenshots of a phone number being used by an imposter to contact people as Sara. Later, the actor also reshared her father’s post on Stories, clarifying that the only official Instagram account representing her is @thesaraarjun, flagging the many other profiles as fake. Aditi Rao Hydari

The actor posted on Instagram on November 16 (see below) about a fake WhatsApp account contacting photographers with false photoshoot offers in her name. She added that all legitimate communication goes through her official team.

Singer Akasa warned fans and friends about a fake number chatting as her on Monday. She shared a screengrab of the number and wrote on Stories, “Pretending to be me. Sadly, no one can be me. JK, block and report. Don’t entertain. Meanwhile, I am taking the action required.”