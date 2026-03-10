Sara Arjun recreates her iconic 'boyfriend girlfriend' McDonald's ad with a cute twist: ‘She is a true burger baccha’

Actor Sara Arjun has been working in ads and films from a very young age, and many viewers remember her from the iconic 'boyfriend girlfriend' McDonald's ad. The actor has now starred in the new advertisement for McDonald's, recreating the same ‘boyfriend girlfriend’ setup, but with an adorable twist! (Also read: Sara Arjun's ‘intense’ confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer leaves fans excited) Sara Arjun in the advertisement released in 2011 (left), and the one released now.

Sara Arjun in the new ad In the new ad, Sara was seen joking about how modern relationships often involve high expectations and telling the boy she was not interested in the ‘boyfriend-girlfriend’ scenario. But he just wants the McAloo Tikki burger! Sara then replies what would she do, stare at him as he eats? The ad then introduces the new Buddy Meal offer, which ensures the combo can be enjoyed together. “I'm loving it!” she concludes at the end.

For the unversed, in the previous ad, that was released in 2011, Sara starred as a child actor who had asked the boy if they were ‘boyfriend-girlfriend’. The boy had then said no and shared the girls demand too much. In response, Sara had said that she only wants the Tikki burger. This cute throwback to the original ad had many fans getting nostalgic.

How fans reacted One social media user took the reference of a dialogue in Dhurandhar, and commented, “Burger bachein!” Another said, “So cute!” A comment read, “She looks so gorgeous!” “I loved this ad back then and love it even more now,” said a second user.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in the sequel to Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The trailer was released a few days ago and showed a sneak peek into Sara Arjun's character Yalina- who appears for a few seconds but leaves an unforgettable mark. She points the gun directly at the screen, and fans wondered if she was aiming at Ranveer Singh's Hamza.

Dhurandhar showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. The sequel will see an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt, and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18.