Sara Arjun's ‘intense’ confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer leaves fans excited

In the shot, Sara has an intense and emotional expression in her eyes, as if she has been messed with. For the unversed, as the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali, Yalina provides Hamza with proximity to political and criminal power in the first part of the film. She also records her father and provides Hamza with the information that he is conversing with their rival. She ultimately runs away from home and stays with Hamza, and marries him.

The trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge is out and fan theories on some of the major characters have already flooded social media. The trailer showed a sneak peek into Sara Arjun 's character Yalina- who appears for a few seconds but leaves an unforgettable mark. She points the gun directly on screen- but is she aiming at Ranveer Singh's Hamza? Fans commented that they are excited to see how her arc is handled in the sequel. Yalina is the wife of Hamza (played by Ranveer).

How fans reacted Reacting to her scene in the trailer, a fan commented, “Hamza and Yalina confrontation scene will sell out tissues more than the collection of certain movies.” Another deducted that Yalina will kill Hamza, and said, “This is going to be the GREATEST sequence in the HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.” Another fan was not so sure to come to such an easy conclusion and added, “This is unexpected, but who will Yalina kill Hamza or her father?” “Maybe Yalina got to know to that Hamza is an Indian spy, so she pointed out the gun on him,” commented a second fan.

The trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge has been trending on social media. While continuing the story of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy, operates from within the gang to eliminate terror networks targeting India, the trailer also reveals how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It offers glimpses of his backstory, leaving fans intrigued.

Dhurandhar showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. The sequel will see an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt, and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18.