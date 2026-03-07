Sara Arjun's ‘intense’ confrontation scene with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer leaves fans excited
The power-packed trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge was dropped on Saturdauy, and fans are already deducing theories about what will happen to Yalina.
The trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge is out and fan theories on some of the major characters have already flooded social media. The trailer showed a sneak peek into Sara Arjun's character Yalina- who appears for a few seconds but leaves an unforgettable mark. She points the gun directly on screen- but is she aiming at Ranveer Singh's Hamza? Fans commented that they are excited to see how her arc is handled in the sequel. Yalina is the wife of Hamza (played by Ranveer).
Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar The Revenge
In the shot, Sara has an intense and emotional expression in her eyes, as if she has been messed with. For the unversed, as the daughter of politician Jameel Jamali, Yalina provides Hamza with proximity to political and criminal power in the first part of the film. She also records her father and provides Hamza with the information that he is conversing with their rival. She ultimately runs away from home and stays with Hamza, and marries him.
How fans reacted
Reacting to her scene in the trailer, a fan commented, “Hamza and Yalina confrontation scene will sell out tissues more than the collection of certain movies.” Another deducted that Yalina will kill Hamza, and said, “This is going to be the GREATEST sequence in the HISTORY OF INDIAN CINEMA.” Another fan was not so sure to come to such an easy conclusion and added, “This is unexpected, but who will Yalina kill Hamza or her father?” “Maybe Yalina got to know to that Hamza is an Indian spy, so she pointed out the gun on him,” commented a second fan.
The trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge has been trending on social media. While continuing the story of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy, operates from within the gang to eliminate terror networks targeting India, the trailer also reveals how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It offers glimpses of his backstory, leaving fans intrigued.
Dhurandhar showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. The sequel will see an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt, and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows on March 18.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.