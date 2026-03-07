Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh turns beats mode on for 'epic revenge, vows 'India will decide Pakistan's future'

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 sees the return of Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi this time around, who is climbing the rungs to take over Lyari. The trailer even teases that he's the next ‘Lyari ka badshah’ (king). The first part saw him as an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang run by Akshaye Khanna’s Rahman Dakait. The sequel continues the story of how Jaskirat works from inside the gang to bring down a terror outfit, all as a remixed version of Bombay Rockers' Ari Ari plays in the background. The trailer ends with him proclaiming, “Now India will decide the future of Pakistan.”

Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Aditya Dhar ’s sequel to his 2025 hit Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, will be released in theatres on March 19. The makers of the film dropped its trailer on Saturday, teasing the continuation of the story set up in the first part.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and, despite mixed reviews, became a massive box-office success. It collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide during its run. The film was released only in Hindi and did not get a release in Gulf countries due to the film’s subject. Despite that, the film performed well, and the sequel is expected to perform better.

Dhurandhar starred Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, and Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamal. The first film ended with Rahman Dakait being killed by Hamza, who pretends the Baloch leader was killed by someone else. It also ends with a reveal that Hamza is really Jaskirat, sent to Pakistan by Ajay Sanyal.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, which is releasing on March 19, is expected to take that story forward.

Toxic avoids clash with Dhurandhar 2 After the release date for Dhurandhar 2 was announced in December, many were sceptical as it was the same date Yash’s Kannada-English film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was slated for release. While both films initially refused to budge, Toxic recently postponed its release to June due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The Yash film hopes to release in Gulf countries too when the situation clears up.

This leaves the field wide open for Dhurandhar 2, which will also release in South Indian languages this time. Expectations are high for the film, which will face competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but only in the Telugu states. Films like Ram Charan’s Peddi and Nani’s The Paradise have also postponed their March releases, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, which will be released in India on March 26, a week late from the US.