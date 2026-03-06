Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary India release date pushed, film to avoid clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
Ryan Gosling's English film Project Hail Mary's release date has been pushed by a week. The film will avoid clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, will not be hitting screens in India on March 20 as it will in the US. The film’s India release date has been pushed back and will avoid a clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2. A new release date for the film was announced on Friday.
Project Hail Mary India release date announced
Sony Pictures India and IMAX India announced on Friday that Project Hail Mary will hit screens in India on March 26 and not March 20. The film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures International Releasing, will be released here in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir of The Martian-fame, the film follows Ryland Grace, played by Ryan, a lone school teacher who wakes up aboard a spacecraft after being in a coma and meets an alien along the way. Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub also star in it. Early press reviews for the film have been positive, with Guillermo del Toro writing, “LOVED this movie! Emotional and beautiful - with fantastic performances and tremendous directorial control.”
Making the announcement, Sony and IMAX wrote, “An update from Earth… before we head to space! We want this journey to be truly out of this world. #ProjectHailMary will be in IMAX and cinemas on March 26, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Fans who were waiting for the film did not seem disappointed. One of them wrote, “THANK GOD it's not April 3,” while another called it the “Best date.” Many had wondered whether the film would be postponed by more than a week due to Dhurandhar 2, and were happy that it was not.
Dhurandhar 2 to release soon
Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025 and became a massive hit, grossing ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will hit screens on March 19. Unlike the previous film, Dhurandhar 2 will also be released in South Indian languages, in addition to Hindi.
Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others will return for the sequel set in Lyari, Pakistan. The film tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang to bring down a terror group. With Toxic, The Paradise, Peddi and other films moving out of the way, Dhurandhar 2 only has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh for competition, but only in the Telugu states.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
