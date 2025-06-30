Project Hail Mary trailer: Ryan Gosling is a clueless school teacher on spacecraft. Watch

The first trailer for Project Hail Mary is finally out. In the sci-fi movie from Amazon MGM Studios, Ryan Gosling plays the role of Ryland Grace. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film will be released on March 20, 2026. File photo of Ryan Gosling(AP)

Project Hail Mary plot: Schoolteacher turns unlikely astronaut

Ryland Grace is not a trained astronaut. He’s actually a middle school science teacher. But when he wakes up alone on a spacecraft, it’s clear something big is going on. Slowly, he finds out he is part of a last-ditch mission, Project Hail Mary, to save Earth from a dying sun.

The mission? Travel 11.9 light years away to a star that seems immune to the strange issue affecting the rest. Earth hopes this star holds the answer. The only problem? Grace did not exactly volunteer for this trip. As he says in the trailer, “I put the not in astronaut.”

Meet the cast of Project Hail Mary

The film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace and Sandra Hüller as Eva Stratt, the no-nonsense European Space Agency official who recruits Grace. She believes he is the only one who can solve this galactic mystery, thanks to his background in molecular biology.

Milana Vayntrub, Ken Leung and Lionel Boyce are also part of the cast. And of course, there’s a surprise alien friend who shows up during Grace’s deep-space journey.

From book to screen: The team behind Project Hail Mary

The project is based on the bestselling novel by The Martian author Andy Weir, with a script by Drew Goddard, who also wrote the screenplay for The Martian. Producers include Gosling, Weir, Lord, Miller, Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood and Rachel O’Connor.

