Star Wars Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling, gets official release date. See details inside

A new Star Wars film starring Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling was confirmed on Thursday night as Walt Disney's Lucasfilm made the official announcement at the Star Wars celebration in Japan. The film, titled Star Wars: Starfighter, will be directed by Shawn Levy. Ryan Gosling will star in a new Star Wars film.

About the new Star Wars film

In a statement released by Lucasfilm on Thursday, it was stated that “Star Wars: Starfighter will take place five years after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.” Reuters reported that the film is “an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet.”

The Rise of Skywalker marked the end of Star Wars' third trilogy of films and was titled Episode IX. It ended with the death of Emperor Palpatine, the over-arching nemesis of the main saga. Starfighter will be set in a time period that has never been depicted in any Star Wars film or show. However, some non-canon books and video games have explored this age. The film will be hitting the screens in May 2027.

Shawn Levy will direct the film, and production will start in the fall. Levy has previously directed Marvel's 2024 Deadpool & Wolverine and episodes of Netflix's TV series Stranger Things. Gosling has been nominated for three Oscars, most recently for his role as Ken in 2023's Barbie.

All about Star Wars

Star Wars is a science-fiction franchise created by George Lucas in 1977 and set in a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars films have brought in more than $5.1 billion at global box offices. Apart from the nine films in the main saga, the franchise has seen two stand-alone films and 17 TV shows, both animated and live-action.

