Kangana Ranaut says she's rooting for Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun, calls her ‘authentic and rooted’

Recently, Sara celebrated Maha Shivratri at the Isha Foundation. In a video, she wished her fans on the occasion and said, “Namaskaram and a very happy Maha Shivratri to all of you. I had a very good time. I can’t really explain how grateful and blessed I feel to be here. We have witnessed so many brilliant performances so far. I can’t wait for all the dancing to start.”

Actor Sara Arjun shot to nationwide fame with her performance in Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar. The young actor’s screen presence and emotional depth struck a chord with audiences across the country, earning her widespread appreciation soon after the film’s release. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has applauded her performance and expressed her support for the rising star.

Sharing the video on her Instagram Story, Kangana praised Sara for being authentic and rooted, and wrote, “Remarkable young woman, authentic and rooted, do well kid I am rooting for you. #saraarjun #dhurandhar #ishayogacenter.”

Kangana had earlier also heaped praise on Dhurandhar and said, “I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time 👏. Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honest huge admiration for the intent of the filmmaker. Dear Aaditya Dhar ji, border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in Pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya (On our border, it is our defence forces; in the government, it's Prime Minister Modi; and in our cinema, it's you. Beat up those Pakistani terrorists. Had so much fun), whistled and clapped all the way!! Superb work by everyone, lekin Dhurandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms. Congratulations Yami Gautam.”

About Sara Arjun Sara is actor Raj Arjun’s daughter and was just one and a half years old when she shot her first commercial. She gained recognition with a shampoo advertisement for ClinicPlus. She made her film debut with the Hindi film 404 and went on to feature in films such as Deiva Thirumagal, Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho and Saivam, among others, as a child actor. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar marked her debut as a leading lady. In the film, Sara essays the role of Rakesh Bedi’s rebellious daughter, who falls for Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza. The film earned her nationwide recognition. Her latest work includes Gunasekhar’s Euphoria. She will next be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar’s success Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller received mixed reviews from critics but struck a chord with audiences. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, broke several box office records and surpassed Jawan, Pathaan and KGF 2 to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, collecting ₹1,300 crore worldwide. It is also the only Bollywood film to have collected ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office.

Now, the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to release on 19 March. The film will see Ranveer, Sanjay, Arjun and Sara reprising their roles.