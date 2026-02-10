When Kangana Ranaut recalled flirting with Akshaye Khanna and getting ignored: ‘Dekhta hi nahi hai meri taraf’
During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 3, Kangana Ranaut recalled how she was ignored by Akshaye Khanna.
Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has been enjoying renewed popularity following his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. However, the actor appears unfazed by it. Many of his co-stars have revealed that he does not talk much on set and is always in his own zone. Now, an old video of Kangana Ranaut from Koffee With Karan has resurfaced online, in which she revealed that she tried to flirt with Akshaye but received no response.
How Akshaye Khanna reacted to Kangana Ranaut flirting with him
In season 3 of the show, Kangana, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt appeared together on Karan Johar’s talk show. When Karan asked if it had ever happened that she tried to flirt with someone who completely ignored her, Kangana replied, “Akshaye Khanna. I tried to talk to him and then I tried to flirt with him but he never spoke to me. He doesn’t talk, he doesn’t talk to anybody.”
Anil further revealed, “ya she told me ki yaar yeh dekhta hi nahi hai meri taraf (he doesn’t even look at me).”
Kangana and Akshaye worked together in the film No Problem. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Rajat Rawail and Anil Kapoor, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen, Neetu Chandra and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. The film received negative reviews and flopped at the box office.
Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut’s recent and upcoming work
Kangana was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, in which she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her self-directed project. Apart from her, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary and others were also part of the film. Although the actor was appreciated for her performance, the film failed at the box office. The actor and BJP MP is currently busy with politics and is yet to announce her next project.
Akshaye, on the other hand, was recently seen in Dhurandhar. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, among others, in key roles. The film collected over ₹1,300 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as a major commercial success.
Akshaye will next be seen in Netflix’s film Ikka. The actor is reuniting with Sunny Deol after 29 years with this legal drama. Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, who earlier made the acclaimed film Maharaj, the project is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Apart from Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Ikka also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.