When Kangana Ranaut recalled flirting with Akshaye Khanna and getting ignored: ‘Dekhta hi nahi hai meri taraf’

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has been enjoying renewed popularity following his performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. However, the actor appears unfazed by it. Many of his co-stars have revealed that he does not talk much on set and is always in his own zone. Now, an old video of Kangana Ranaut from Koffee With Karan has resurfaced online, in which she revealed that she tried to flirt with Akshaye but received no response. Kangana Ranaut once tried to flirt with Akshaye Khanna.

How Akshaye Khanna reacted to Kangana Ranaut flirting with him In season 3 of the show, Kangana, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt appeared together on Karan Johar’s talk show. When Karan asked if it had ever happened that she tried to flirt with someone who completely ignored her, Kangana replied, “Akshaye Khanna. I tried to talk to him and then I tried to flirt with him but he never spoke to me. He doesn’t talk, he doesn’t talk to anybody.”

Anil further revealed, “ya she told me ki yaar yeh dekhta hi nahi hai meri taraf (he doesn’t even look at me).”

Kangana and Akshaye worked together in the film No Problem. Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Rajat Rawail and Anil Kapoor, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen, Neetu Chandra and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. The film received negative reviews and flopped at the box office.

Akshaye Khanna and Kangana Ranaut’s recent and upcoming work Kangana was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, in which she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her self-directed project. Apart from her, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary and others were also part of the film. Although the actor was appreciated for her performance, the film failed at the box office. The actor and BJP MP is currently busy with politics and is yet to announce her next project.

Akshaye, on the other hand, was recently seen in Dhurandhar. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film also featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, among others, in key roles. The film collected over ₹1,300 crore at the worldwide box office, emerging as a major commercial success.

Akshaye will next be seen in Netflix’s film Ikka. The actor is reuniting with Sunny Deol after 29 years with this legal drama. Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, who earlier made the acclaimed film Maharaj, the project is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari. Apart from Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Ikka also stars Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.