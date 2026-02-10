Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar title track is stealing the spotlight at Winter Olympics 2026. Here’s how

Gubanova executed a series of spins and intricate footwork, staying in sync with the rhythm of the Hindi tracks. A standout moment came when she briefly slipped in a Punjabi folk step mid-routine, drawing loud cheers from the audience. Gubanova was also seen sporting a red bindi, complementing her dazzling red-and-gold, form-fitting costume.

She began her routine with San Sanana from the film Asoka before seamlessly transitioning into the track from Aditya Dhar ’s film. Gliding across the ice with ease, she is seen matching her moves to the rhythm of the Hindi songs.

Several clips from the Winter Olympics 2026, currently underway in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, are making the rounds online. The clips show the figure skater gliding across the rink to the viral title track of Dhurandhar . She performed on Dhurandhar title track, Jogi. Original name of the song is Na De Dil Pardesi Nu.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna ’s Dhurandhar is skating past borders. One of the film’s tracks has now found a global stage at the Winter Olympics 2026 where Russian-Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova slipped in a full-blown Bollywood vibe during her performance. The desi beats echoing through the icy arena caught everyone by surprise, turning the moment into an internet favourite in no time.

Social media users were quick to cheer the moment, with many celebrating how Bollywood music continues to travel beyond borders and find space on global platforms. Many fans called it a proud crossover.

“India didn’t send anyone for figure skating to #Olympics in Italy, but Russian Anastasia Gubanova (representing Georgia) volunteered to be the ambassador for Hindu culture and Indian music,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Just saw Anastasia Gubanova ice skating at the Milan Olympics- with Bindi and Indian music- full Hindu vibes. Cheering for her.”

“Dhurandhar fever reaches 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Russian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova performed a routine sporting a red bindi, blending Indian culture and music with the sport,” one comment read. One posted, “Wow! Dhurandhar magic is global now. Russian Figure Skater Anastasiia Dances On 'Dhurandar' Title Track.”

“Amazing tribute to Indian culture and music by Georgia’s skater Anastasiia Gubanova at the Winter Olympics in Milan. Dhurandhar fever is real and very global,” one shared.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5 last year, and has emerged as a massive hit. The film is led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi among others.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, the Aditya Dhar film revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Its sequel is set to release in theatres on March 19. The official Hindi teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge dropped recently. The film is positioned as a high-stakes continuation that expands the franchise's espionage-driven universe. Dhurandhar 2 will clash at the box office with Yash’s pan-India film, Toxic.