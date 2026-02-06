Prakash Raj reacts to Kangana Ranaut slamming AR Rahman, says people are ‘barking’

Prakash then brought up how Kangana slammed Rahman over her film Emergency, which he termed as ‘propaganda’, saying, “Look at the euphoria which has started. Look at the barking which has started. A lady director and actress suddenly just because he did not work for her calls him an anti-national. Kangana Ranaut is calling her film Emergency, a propaganda film, as a classic. And that he denied to work. Look at what is happening around you.”

At the event, Prakash brought up the controversy surrounding Rahman as an example and said, “What is happening with AR Rahman? What is the public discourse? Maa Tujhe Salaam. Jai Ho. Two Oscars. You rejoiced. He just said…he is not begging for work for your kind information, he’s beyond that. He said, this is the truth.”

Actor Prakash Raj was recently a speaker at the Kerala Literature Festival. Elaborating on the topic of ‘Criminalising Dissent! Who Gets Locked Up for Speaking Out?’, the actor brought up music composer AR Rahman’s recent controversy as an example. He also mentioned how Kangana Ranaut had slammed Rahman, stating that people are ‘barking’. (Also Read: AR Rahman would like to ‘move on’ from the controversy: ‘When you explain, they won't listen’ )

What did Kangana Ranaut say about AR Rahman? When Rahman received flak for calling Chhaava a ‘divisive’ film in a BBC Asian Network interview and hinting that it might be for ‘communal’ reasons that he isn’t getting enough work in Bollywood, actor-politician Kangana had chimed in. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.”

Claiming he turned down composing for her film Emergency, based on Indira Gandhi, she added, “I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan leaders appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency.”

After the controversy broke, Rahman reiterated his love for India and music in a video statement. He also stated that he had never meant to cause pain.