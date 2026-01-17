Kangana Ranaut says AR Rahman refused to meet her, called Emergency a ‘propaganda film’: ‘You are blinded by your hate’
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at AR Rahman after his comments on Chhaava sparked backlash. Kangana said she feels sorry for the music composer.
AR Rahman sparked controversy with his recent comments on Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. The music composer called the historical drama ‘divisive’. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now lashed out at AR Rahman and said that she has not anyone as ‘prejudiced and hateful’ than him in her life. (Also read: AR Rahman sparks controversy with comments on Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, says it cashed in on ‘divisiveness’)
What Kangana said about AR Rahman
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana shared a screenshot of AR Rahman from the BBC Asian Network interview and wrote in the caption, “Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.”
'I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film'
She added, “I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan leaders appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency.”
Meanwhile, the controversy began when AR Rehman commented on the 2025 release, Chhaava. He said, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery."
About Emergency
Kangana was last seen in the film Emergency, which she directed and co-produced as well. The political drama sees Kangana playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. It also featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Milind Soman.
