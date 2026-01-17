Kangana Ranaut says AR Rahman refused to meet her, called Emergency a ‘propaganda film’: ‘You are blinded by your hate’

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana shared a screenshot of AR Rahman from the BBC Asian Network interview and wrote in the caption, “Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.”

AR Rahman sparked controversy with his recent comments on Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava. The music composer called the historical drama ‘divisive’. Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has now lashed out at AR Rahman and said that she has not anyone as ‘prejudiced and hateful’ than him in her life. (Also read: AR Rahman sparks controversy with comments on Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, says it cashed in on ‘divisiveness’ )

'I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film' She added, “I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan leaders appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency.”

Meanwhile, the controversy began when AR Rehman commented on the 2025 release, Chhaava. He said, “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery."