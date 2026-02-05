AR Rahman would like to ‘move on’ from the Chhaava, communal remark controversy: ‘When you explain, they won't listen’

But when Alexander stated that he was a ‘little sad’ that Rahman had to detail his accomplishments and love for the country in his statement, Rahman replied, “But you know what, it’s better we move on with something else because people who know you don’t need an explanation. And when you explain, they won’t listen to you, those who don’t…” he said with a chuckle.

Rahman was asked in the video by singer-comedian Alexander Babu about the statement he put out to explain himself, and he answered cryptically, “See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything.” He then smiled and urged that they speak about something else because ‘we all know.’

Music composer AR Rahman has faced fire in the last few weeks and is ready to emerge on the other side. The musician addressed the controversy surrounding his comments on Chhaava and communalism in Bollywood, stating that he was ready to move on. In an interaction with Noise and Grains, who are organising his upcoming Wonderment Tour in Chennai, he also remarked that people ‘don’t listen’ even when he explains.

What was the controversy about? In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he ever felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.

After backlash, Rahman released a video statement in which he said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

Rahman’s upcoming Wonderment Tour in Chennai will be held on February 14 at the Nehru Outdoor Stadium, starting at 6:30 PM. Tickets start from ₹4000 and go up to ₹28,000.