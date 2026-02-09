Dhurandhar's Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh beat Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai on IMDb's popular celebrities list
Since the release of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, it looks like Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and the rest of the cast are all anyone can talk about.
After the release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar in December last year, it seems the film’s cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna, have seen their popularity skyrocket more than ever. And the proof is in the pudding because the director and his actors have even made it to IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list, with all four making it to the top 10.
Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh top popular celebrities list
This week’s popular Indian celebrities list on IMDb is led by Sara and Ranveer, who take the top two positions, respectively. Sara ranks #1 since Dhurandhar is now available to stream on Netflix since January 30, after its theatrical release on December 5, and Ranveer comes in at #2. Sara had also beaten stars like Prabhas and Vijay at the beginning of January to reach the top of the list.
Aditya stands at #6, while Akshaye stands at #7 on the list as well. R Madhavan, who also stars in Dhurandhar, is at #17, Arjun Rampal is at #21, Sanjay Dutt is at #35, and Rakesh Bedi is at #64 in the top 100 out of 250 celebrities. This means that eight people from Dhurandhar have made it to the list this week.
Sunny Deol holds the position at #3 after the release of Border 2, Zoya Afroz is at #4 after Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’s release, Samara Tijori is at #5 after Daldal, while Mallika Prasad is at #9 after Mardaani 3’s release. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai also feature in the top 10 at #8 and #10, respectively.
For the unversed, the popular Indian celebrities list is available only on the IMDb app for Android and iOS. It highlights the top-trending Indian actors and filmmakers each week based on site visits.
About Dhurandhar
Written, co-produced, and directed by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is a spy-actioner inspired by real-life events. It is centred around a high-stakes covert terror operation in Pakistan’s Lyari that sees an Indian spy named Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, infiltrate a Baloch gang.
Conflicts surrounding the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks are shown in the film. Despite being banned in Gulf countries and Pakistan, and receiving an A rating in India with a release only in Hindi, Dhurandhar collected more than ₹1300 crore worldwide. The first film ends by setting up the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will be released in theatres on March 19.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
