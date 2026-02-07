How Toxic plans to edge out Dhurandhar 2 in Telugu states with massive ₹120 crore distribution deal | Explainer

Next month, Yash’s Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Hindi film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, will clash at the box office on March 19. While all eyes were on the split of theatres in North India, it seems like shots were first fired in the South. The makers of Toxic, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations bagged a massive distribution deal in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, gaining an edge over Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu states. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will clash at the box office.

Dil Raju’s SVC acquires Toxic for ₹ 120 crore in AP, TG Producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has acquired the AP and TG distribution rights of Toxic for a whopping ₹120 crore (advance on a commission basis). This marks their largest acquisition for a non-Telugu-origin film. There were three major contenders vying for the AP-TG rights of Toxic, including PVR Inox; however, SVC bagged the deal.

“Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema, and post KGF 2, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience’s anticipation for his next film after KGF 2 has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive. We at SVC are stoked to present this prestigious project and hope to continue collaborating with Yash on many more films,” said Dil Raju in a press statement about the acquisition.