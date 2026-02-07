How Toxic plans to edge out Dhurandhar 2 in Telugu states with massive ₹120 crore distribution deal | Explainer
Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups bagged a massive distribution deal in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ahead of its clash with Ranveer's Dhurandhar 2.
Next month, Yash’s Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Hindi film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, will clash at the box office on March 19. While all eyes were on the split of theatres in North India, it seems like shots were first fired in the South. The makers of Toxic, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations bagged a massive distribution deal in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, gaining an edge over Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu states.
Dil Raju’s SVC acquires Toxic for ₹120 crore in AP, TG
Producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) has acquired the AP and TG distribution rights of Toxic for a whopping ₹120 crore (advance on a commission basis). This marks their largest acquisition for a non-Telugu-origin film. There were three major contenders vying for the AP-TG rights of Toxic, including PVR Inox; however, SVC bagged the deal.
“Yash stands as a formidable titan of Indian cinema, and post KGF 2, his market has only grown stronger across the world. The audience’s anticipation for his next film after KGF 2 has been building for a while now. With a four-year wait, the buzz and expectations around this film are massive. We at SVC are stoked to present this prestigious project and hope to continue collaborating with Yash on many more films,” said Dil Raju in a press statement about the acquisition.
Why this deal is significant and could dent Dhurandhar’s Telugu collections
For the unversed, Dil Raju is a major player in the Telugu film industry and has significant control over theatres in the Telugu states. This deal will mean that Toxic might have a smoother release in the AP and TG than Dhurandhar 2 might manage, unless they also bag a deal with a titan. Deccan Chronicle reported in 2024 that both Dil Raju and Allu Aravind have around 400 theatres in their control, while Suresh Babu has around 600.
Yash’s previous film KGF 2 had earned ₹137.39 crore of its ₹1000 crore domestic haul in AP and TG, versus ₹182.96 crore in Karnataka when it was released in 2023. Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. However, it will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Dhurandhar had collected approximately ₹65 crore in the Telugu states, despite releasing only in Hindi. But now, the sequel will also be released in South Indian languages for a wider reach.
While this deal has seemingly given Toxic an edge over Dhurandhar 2 in the Telugu market, it remains to be seen who emerges on top. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, and Dhurandhar 2 is helmed by Aditya Dhar.
