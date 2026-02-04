Peddi release postponed to April amid competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic; Ustaad Bhagat Singh takes its date

On Tuesday, producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh , Mythri Movie Makers, announced that the film will be released in theatres on March 26, a week after Dhurandhar 2. “Get ready to cheer, whistle, and stomp your feet to celebrate our USTAAD. This summer, the box office will be on FIRE with the duo of POWER STAR & CULT CAPTAIN. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 26th MARCH, 2026.”

A few months ago, actors Ram Charan and Adivi Sesh had doubled down on their March release dates for Peddi and Dacoit despite competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Yash’s Toxic. As of Tuesday, both films stand postponed, with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh choosing to face off against the highly anticipated films instead.

Minutes after that, both director Buchi Babu Sana and Ram announced that Peddi ’s release had been postponed from its intended March 27 release date. Buchi simply wrote, “30-04-2026. #PEDDI,” on his social media. Ram shared a new poster from the film, writing, “#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026.” With Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit also moving to April 10 from its intended March 19 release date, it remains to be seen if Nani’s The Paradise will release as intended on March 26.

Clash between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic This leaves the field wide open for a clash between Ranveer’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. The first part of the Aditya Dhar film, released in theatres in December 2025, collected over ₹1000 crore worldwide. Anticipation is high for the sequel to the film, which found much love even after its Netflix release.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, was shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, though it will also be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi. The period gangster drama also has high expectations, given that it’s Yash’s next film after the KGF films that propelled him to stardom.