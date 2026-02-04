Dacoit avoids clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Yash's Toxic; Adivi Sesh's film to now release on this date

Fans are set to witness one of the biggest box-office clashes on March 19, with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups releasing on the same day. Another film, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit, was also scheduled to release on the same date but has now been postponed to avoid the clash. Dacoit release date postponed to avoid clash with Toxic and Dhurandhar 2.

Dacoit release date pushed The makers of Dacoit have decided to postpone the film and shared its new release date. Initially slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid and Gudi Padwa holidays, the film will now release on April 10. This decision was taken to ensure a smoother theatrical run.

The makers of Dacoit expressed their deep respect for both films and their creative teams, stating that the decision was made to ensure “the film gets its rightful moment while allowing audiences to experience each film on its own terms.”

About Dacoit Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film stars Adivi Sesh as an inspector. The story revolves around two former lovers who are forced to work together to carry out a series of robberies that change their lives. The film also features Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the film, Adivi told Times Now that Dacoit is a modern-day Sholay, adding, “I think it’s an extremely emotionally charged and angry story. Dacoit has laughter, anger and tears—every emotion that should be there in films. The story is told from the perspective of a neo-Western.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Toxic clash Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar created a massive stir at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Bollywood film and one of the highest-grossing Indian films, earning over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film will see Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, among others, reprising their roles.

Yash’s Toxic, on the other hand, faced backlash over a graphic sex scene featured in its teaser. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19.