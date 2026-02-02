Fans can't get enough of Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's cuteness in old video of her talking about ‘Vikram appa’
After Dhurandhar's release on Netflix, fans dug out an old interview of a baby Sara Arjun talking about her 2011 film Deiva Thirumagal.
Actor Sara Arjun rose to fame across the country with Aditya Dhar’s spy-actioner Dhurandhar, but she was a familiar face to Tamil and Telugu audiences thanks to Deiva Thirumagal and the Ponniyin Selvan films. After the Hindi film’s OTT release, fans dug up an old video of a six-year-old Sara talking about her co-star, whom she sweetly refers to as ‘Vikram appa (father)’.
When Sara Arjun spoke about ‘Vikram appa’
The video posted by Indiaglitz in 2011 shows Sara sweetly explaining the story of Deiva Thirumagal. The film tells the story of an intellectually challenged man, played by Vikram, who fights in court to maintain custody of his daughter, played by Sara. In the video, she refers to Vikram as ‘appa’ (father), explaining how her character takes care of Vikram’s in the film. She even acts out how sad her character is to be away from her appa. Anushka Shetty, who also starred in the film, is sweetly referred to as ‘didi’ (elder sister) by Sara.
Fans react to baby Sara Arjun’s video
Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “#Dhurandhar baby Sara Arjun.” “She's so talented and beautiful,” wrote one person, while another commented, “Aww, so cute,” when the video was shared on Instagram too. “Peak Understanding in young age,” commented an X user, pointing out how well she explained the film’s story. “Maturity at such a young age, btw cuteheart,” agreed another. Numerous fans couldn’t help but comment on how cute the whole video was.
Sara Arjun’s career
Daughter of actor Raj Arjun, Sara was only one and a half years old when she shot her first commercial. She appeared in numerous ads before debuting as a child actor in the 2011 Hindi film 404, but it was Deiva Thirumagal in Tamil that brought her fame. Sara later starred in Hindi and Tamil films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Chithirayil Nilachoru, and Saivam. After playing a young Nandini in the Ponniyin Selvan films, Sara starred in Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh. She will soon star in the Telugu films Euphoria and Dhurandhar 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.