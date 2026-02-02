Fans can't get enough of Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun's cuteness in old video of her talking about ‘Vikram appa’

Actor Sara Arjun rose to fame across the country with Aditya Dhar’s spy-actioner Dhurandhar, but she was a familiar face to Tamil and Telugu audiences thanks to Deiva Thirumagal and the Ponniyin Selvan films. After the Hindi film’s OTT release, fans dug up an old video of a six-year-old Sara talking about her co-star, whom she sweetly refers to as ‘Vikram appa (father)’.

When Sara Arjun spoke about ‘Vikram appa’

The video posted by Indiaglitz in 2011 shows Sara sweetly explaining the story of Deiva Thirumagal. The film tells the story of an intellectually challenged man, played by Vikram, who fights in court to maintain custody of his daughter, played by Sara. In the video, she refers to Vikram as ‘appa’ (father), explaining how her character takes care of Vikram’s in the film. She even acts out how sad her character is to be away from her appa. Anushka Shetty, who also starred in the film, is sweetly referred to as ‘didi’ (elder sister) by Sara.