Sara Arjun breaks silence on 20-year age gap with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: ‘Knew it was justified’

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s casting as the lead pair in Dhurandhar set off a flurry of reactions on social media, largely centred on the 20-year age gap between the two actors. Sara has now addressed the chatter, saying that everyone is entitled to their own opinion and that she respects differing viewpoints. Sara Arjun made her big screen debut in Hindi opposite Ranveer Singh in the film.

Sara Arjun on 20-year age gap During an interview with NDTV, Sara, who starred opposite Ranveer Singh in the film, addressed the chatter around the age gap in the film. She defended the casting, saying she was always aware that it was justified within the context of the story.

Sara shared that she had completely disconnected from social media ahead of the film’s release, which meant the online debates about the age gap between her and Ranveer never really reached her. She added that staying away from social platforms helped her shut out the surrounding “noise” and stay focused.

"All the noise (is) on social media, right? And I'm not very active. I didn't partake in it much... I also feel everybody has an opinion. I really believe in 'live and let live'... It's their opinion... It doesn't do anything to how I think... I knew the story, and I knew it was justified, and that's it," Sara said.

In Dhurandhar, Sara's character was a teenager while Ranveer's character was in his mid

The actor praised Ranveer, saying she couldn't have asked for a better co-star than him in Dhurandhar.

"No matter who I work with in the future, I don't think anybody can top Ranveer, he has set the bar so high. As an actor, he's so involved in his own craft, but he also takes care of the whole set. He looks at it (filmmaking) as teamwork. He's equally involved in what you are doing, and equally involved in what the person on set was designing, the set is doing. So those things really matter. He carries all of us together," she added.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar has been a blockbuster at the box office since it released in theatres on December 5 last year. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025, and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide.

The spy thriller is set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part will be released in theatres in March 2026.