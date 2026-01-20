Ranveer Singh’s co-star Sara Arjun drops hint about Dhurandhar 2: ‘You will see Yalina's true strength…’

The excitement for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 among fans is unreal and the sole credit goes to part 1. The class acts by Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh and the rest of the star cast along with the killer story-line, the epic climax and the unforgettable adrenaline rush left audiences wanting more. The sequel is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, where it will clash with Rocking Star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups . Ahead of the same, Ranveer’s beautiful co-star and onscreen wife Sara Arjun has now dropped hints about Dhurandhar 2 and her character arc in the film as Yalina.

In Dhurandhar , we witnessed 20-year-old Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, daughter of Pakistan Awami Party leader Jameel Jamali played by Rakesh Bedi, who falls in love with Ranveer Singh aka Hamza. Talking to NDTV about Dhurandhar 2 , Sara shared, “The audiences have high expectations already after part one, but you can just expect a lot more of everything that you loved already in part one, be it action, be it the story, everything. There's a lot more of all that coming in part two.”

Talking about her character Yalina, Sara stated, “I really like how she just thinks with her heart. This is a girl who is very strong, and at the same time, she is so smitten, and she is following her heart. You will see Yalina's true strength... The actual scope of my character is in part two, mostly... We had a lot of discussion initially, before starting on. We kept throwing ideas on how she would be as a person. We wanted to show that she's a very happy and bright soul, and then eventually the course that follows and her journey through the film, the pain will be more justified later on... In general, Yalina is a bit similar to who I am. So, I held on to those (similarities)... Ideally all characters should matter to the story and not be just a prop. I look at that as their minimum, to be honest.”

Sara won hearts with her convincing performance in Dhurandhar, after which fans can't wait for her to return as Yalina in Dhurandhar 2. Apart from the Aditya Dhar spy action thriller, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Euphoria. We wish her all the best!