‘Akshaye Khanna is brilliant, but Ranveer Singh…’: Suniel Shetty reviews Dhurandhar, lauds Aditya Dhar and team

Even before audiences could get over the Dhurandhar craze, makers promised a sequel which would not only explore Ranveer Singh’s backstory but also his rise in Pakistan’s underworld. The bonus for fans will be witnessing Akshaye Khanna’s life story in flashback and watching R Madhavan take the reins in his hands. According to latest reports, the much-anticipated teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will be attached to Border 2 , which is set to arrive in theatres on January 23. Ahead of the same, Border actor Suniel Shetty, who will return in the sequel for a cameo alongside son Ahan Shetty, has reviewed Ranveer and Akshaye’s film Dhurandhar .

In a chat with NDTV, lauding Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar for leaning into long-form storytelling, Suniel Shetty shared, “He realised that people are used to OTT, so he said, you want OTT? I'll give it to you on a larger screen. I'll give you four hours on the big screen, and people lapped it up.” Talking about the star cast and the class acts by the team, Suniel stated, “The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is ten on ten. He is a fantastic actor.” However, it was Ranveer Singh who won Suniel over with his portrayal of Hamza in the film. Talking about the same, Suniel shared, “Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way.”

Suniel went on to explain, “Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that's the most difficult thing to do. Showing jingoism as a hero is easy and the audience believes it. But sitting back in another country, yearning for your motherland and wanting to do something, that's very tough.” Expressing his excitement to witness Ranveer back as Hamza in the sequel, Suniel shared, “I can only imagine him in Dhurandhar 2. Legendary. Legendary. Hats off to the kid. Phenomenal.”

Dhurandhar 2 is set to clash with Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in theatres on March 19.