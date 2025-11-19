Raashii Khanna signed Ustaad Bhagat Singh without reading script just to act with Pawan Kalyan: ‘Was starstruck’

Actor Raashii Khanna has played varied roles across film industries throughout her career. But there has never been a project that she has signed without even reading the script. The exception being Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raashii cannot help but gush about her co-star Pawan Kalyan as she explains why. Excerpts. Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna will share the screen in Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Raashii Khanna was ‘starstruck’ by Pawan Kalyan

When asked about acting in Ustaad Bhagat Singh next after her recent film Telusu Kada, Raashii says, “This is the only film I signed without hearing the script. I said okay because it’s Pawan garu's film. I have always wanted to work with him due to the sheer scale of stardom he brings. I know it’s his film and that I’m a part of it. I’m okay with it. Because sometimes you do these commercial films for the scale and the reach.”

But once Raashii got on sets, she says she realised why Pawan was such a big star, calling his real-life personality ‘larger than life.’ “I love the fact that he’s very respectful towards women. The other thing is the love he has for people in general. I also realised that beneath all that he’s such a larger than life man, who’s a very good actor,” she says, adding, “His comic timing is superb and I saw these small things on set that I was amazed by. I don’t think he knows how big he is. It’s the first time I was starstruck on a set. I felt nervous due to his aura.”

Farzi 2, 120 Bahadur and more

Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh in Telugu, Raashii also has a slew of characters lined up. “I play a Marwari-Rajasthani woman in 120 Bahadur with Farhan Akhtar, a Punjabi cop in an upcoming series, a Bengali girl in Talaakhon Mein Ek with Vikrant Massey, a time travel film with R Madhavan…basically a lot of variation,” she laughs.

Raashii also has an update of sorts on Farzi Season 2 with Shahid Kapoor. “We will be shooting for it at the beginning of next year, but I don’t know much yet. The script has yet to reach my hands, so I’m as curious as you are,” she says, rounding off.