Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG becomes highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025; crosses 300 crore mark

Sujeeth’s gangster film, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles, was released in theatres on 25 September to mixed reviews. The film, however, has performed well at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster called Ojas Gambheera in Sujeeth's They Call Him OG.

OG becomes the highest-grosser in Telugu for 2025

DVV Entertainment, which produced the film, confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing a poster that declared OG as the ‘highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025’. They captioned the post with the lyrics of the title song, writing, “Alalika Kadhalaka Bhayapadele…Kshanakshanamoka Thala Thegi Padele…Pralayamu Yedhuruga Nilabadele..Meti Dhaatiki Lokam Hadale…#OG is the highest grossing Telugu Film of 2025.”

The film's team announced on Monday that it has crossed ₹300 crore worldwide in 11 days. These numbers indicate that it has surpassed the collections of Anil Ravipudi’s Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The film was the highest-grossing in Telugu this year, with a haul of ₹255.2 crore. It has also beaten HanuMan ( ₹295 crore) and is eyeing Pushpa: The Rise's ( ₹350 crore) collections next.

About They Call Him OG

OG tells the story of a samurai-turned-gangster named Ojas Gambheera (Pawan) who returns to the violent world he left behind for love and an idyllic life with Kanmani (Priyanka). When his worlds threaten to collide, he returns to Mumbai to help his father-figure Satya dada (Prakash Raj) beat Omi Bhau (Emraan) and his men before it’s too late. The film ends by teasing a sequel.