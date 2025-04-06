Akshaye Khanna to debut in Telugu with HanuMan director's female superhero film Mahakali; here's what we know

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna, who was recently seen in Chhaava, will soon debut in Telugu. He has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the first female superhero film from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), Mahakali. Here’s everything we know about the film. (Also Read: Once called a ‘promising star’, Akshaye Khanna now lives away from limelight: What's he been up to?) Akshaye Khanna will play a key role in PVCU's first female superhero film Mahakali.

Akshaye Khanna roped in for Mahakali

Akshaye is confirmed to have been roped in for a pivotal role in Mahakali by sources close to the film’s unit. While unwilling to reveal if he plays the antagonist or a positive character, they tell Hindustan Times, “All we can reveal is that his role will add intrigue and depth to the growing PVCU universe. His role will span across multiple films in the franchise and will prove to be an exciting addition. We’re hoping Mahakali is received as well as HanuMan was.”

The source also tells us that the film has yet to go on floors, as Prasanth, who conceptualised the film, and director Puja Aparna Kolluru are working hard to finalise the cast and other details. “Prasanth is particular about who he wants to cast as the lead because this will be his first female superhero, and it requires a certain charm while challenging beauty standards. Hopefully, all details will be ironed out soon, and the film will officially be rolled out,” says the source.

About the PVCU

PVCU was kicked off last year with Teja Sajja’s superhero film HanuMan, based on Lord Hanuman's lore. A sequel to it, Jai Hanuman with Rishab Shetty, is in the works. Mahakali is the third superhero film in the franchise based on Goddess Kali. PVCU will also have Adhira with Dasari Kalyan based on Lord Indra and a yet-to-be-titled film with Mokshagna Teja.

Talking to HT about Mahakali last year in October after the film’s announcement, Prasanth said, “Casting a big star to play Mahakali is no longer challenging, but that’s not the point. When the film is being made to challenge beauty standards, I want to ensure we do our bit not to propagate it, too.” Karthi and Ranveer Singh were also set to star in PVCU films at one point, but it didn’t work out.