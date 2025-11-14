‘Patriotism is beautiful, but jingoism is very ugly’: Farhan Akhtar on how his 120 Bahadur shows a soldier's story

Farhan Akhtar, who stars as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, says the toughest part of doing a film set against the backdrop of conflict is maintaining honesty without sliding into nationalism for effect. Speaking on Just Too Filmy with Rotalks, he explained that the key is always staying true to the real story rather than dramatising it. “This film isn’t make-believe. These are real men whose actions speak for themselves. Patriotism is beautiful, but jingoism is very ugly,” he said. In an interview, Farhan Akhtar highlights the importance of honesty and collective courage in storytelling, particularly in war films.

Farhan emphasised that war narratives can easily be interpreted as propaganda in today’s climate, which is why restraint becomes essential. “When soldiers act out of duty, you don’t need to beat the drum louder than it’s already beating. Their choices reflect their loyalty. If you stick to that truth, the film stays grounded,” he added. According to him, authenticity becomes the balancing force that automatically keeps propaganda at bay.

Talking about playing a real-life hero, Farhan revealed that the director, Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai, had envisioned him in the role much before the script was completed. One detail that shaped the entire performance came from the late officer’s family. “His son said he would always smile, even in the toughest situations. That told me everything about his temperament and leadership,” Farhan shared. He added that putting on the uniform transports any actor into a different mindset. “You immediately feel responsible, like you must behave with dignity. The respect we have for the Indian Army is instant.”

Reflecting on the film’s themes, Farhan said that audiences will find strong lessons in teamwork and leadership. “If there’s anything this story teaches, it’s how people come together. No battle is won alone. Leadership is quiet, and courage is collective,” he said. His experience of filming Lakshya helped him guide younger actors through the terrain, especially those shooting in such harsh conditions for the first time.

Farhan ended by confirming that he will return to direction next year, but maintains that his creative approach stays the same, irrespective of the role. “Whether I’m acting, producing or directing, the story must remain honest. That’s the only way work travels across generations,” he said.