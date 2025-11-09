Hrithik Roshan hails Farhan Akhtar’s passion for 120 Bahadur: ‘Something bigger and better in every way’

Hrithik Roshan recently congratulated his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star and close friend Farhan Akhtar for his upcoming war drama, 120 Bahadur. Roshan praised Farhan and co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani for constantly challenging themselves and achieving new heights in their career. Hrithik wrote, “Farhan & Ritesh… my buoys, pushing your limits and conquering new peaks is what I have watched you both relentlessly do for so many years now.” Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar have worked together in multiple projects.(PTI)

Looking back at their professional journey, the War actor recalled working with Farhan on the 2004 film Lakshya. He said, “I remember the vigor and toil that went into Lakshya, but the passion I see in 120 Bahadur promises something even bigger and better in every way.” Hrithik also sent his best wishes to the entire team, including all the cast and director Razneesh. He concluded his note with love for Farhan and his excitement for the film, set to release on November 21.

Farhan Akhtar responds

Farhan Akhtar responded warmly to Hrithik’s post, saying, “Hrithikkkkk … thank you; this means so much. Can’t wait for you to see the film… big, big hug, man.” Actress Raashii Khanna, who also stars in 120 Bahadur, and Farhan’s sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also showed their support with heart emojis.

A longstanding friendship

Apart from their long-time friendship, Hrithik and Farhan have a strong professional bond as well. Farhan directed Hrithik in his 2004 film Lakshya. They were both part of Zoya Akhtar's debut project Luck By Chance. Later, both worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011, alongside Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

About 120 Bahadur

The war drama is an inspiring story of the 120 soldiers who fought at Rezang La in the 1962 Indo-China war. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film promises to show courage, patriotism and the human spirit in a powerful way. The trailer has already gained attention, with superstar Salman Khan praising Farhan Akhtar’s performance.

The movie is set to release on November 21, and Hrithik’s heartfelt message has added to the excitement, highlighting not only his friendship with Farhan but also the dedication of the entire team.

FAQs

Q1: When is the release date of 120 Bahadur?

120 Bahadur is set to release on November 21, 2025.

Q2: What is the story of 120 Bahadur?

120 Bahadur tells the inspiring story of 120 brave soldiers who fought at the Rezang La frontier during the 1962 Indo-China war.

Q3: What did Hrithik Roshan say about Farhan Akhtar and ‘20 Bahadur?

Hrithik praised Farhan for pushing creative limits and called 120 Bahadur “bigger and better in every way,” sending love and support to the entire film team.