Zarine Khan death: Hrithik Roshan pays last respect at former mother-in-law's funeral; Bobby Deol hides his tears

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan’s mother, and Sanjay Khan’s wife, Zarine Khan, has died at the age of 81 due to age-related ailments. Bollywood stars arrived at her residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects and to support Zayed and Sussanne during this difficult time. Jackie Shroff was also seen warning the media to behave. Bobby Deol and Jackie Shroff pay their last respects to Zarine Khan.

Bollywood celebrities arrive at Zarine Khan's residence

On Friday, after hearing the sad news of Zarine’s demise, Jaya Bachchan was seen arriving at the residence with her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, to pay their last respects. Bobby Deol was seen covering his face from the paparazzi as he arrived. Rani Mukerji, Saba Azad, and Hrithik Roshan’s sister and actor Pashmina Roshan were also spotted at the residence.

Jackie Shroff, who also arrived to pay his last respects to Zarine, was seen warning the paparazzi to behave and stopping them from recklessly covering the people arriving to offer their condolences.

Others, including Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, visited Sanjay’s residence to pay tribute. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne's ex-husband was also spotted looking heartbroken as he made his way out after being there for Sussanne in the tough time.

About Zarine Khan's death

According to a News18 report, Zarine passed away at the age of 81 due to age-related ailments. She had reportedly been suffering from health issues for quite some time. She died on Friday morning at her home in Mumbai.

Zarine was the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. She met Sanjay in the 1960s, and the two married in 1966. She was the mother of Sussanne, Zayed Khan, Simone Arora and Farah Ali Khan.

Zarine appeared in the Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) alongside Dev Anand. However, she was known more for her work off screen, as she was also an accomplished interior designer and entrepreneur.