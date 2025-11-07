Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mom Zarine Khan dies at 81 due to age-related ailments: Report

Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan, died on Friday in Mumbai. As per a News18 report, Zarine passed away at the age of 81 due to age-related ailments. Zarine Khan died on Friday.

About Zarine Khan

According to the report, Zarine was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. She died on Friday morning at her home in Mumbai.

Soon after the news of her death emerged, several celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, visited Sanjay’s residence to pay tribute.

Zarine is the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. Their children are-- Sussanne, Zayed Khan, Simone Arora and Farah Ali Khan.

Zarine appeared in the Hindi film Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) along with Dev Anand. She met Sanjay in the 1960s and got married in 1966.

When Sussanne shared a sweet post on her mother's birthday

Earlier this year, in July, Sussanne had dedicated a post to her mother on her birthday. Sharing a video collage featuring Zarine, she had written, "‘Mama Mia…' My My.. what an amazing Mama you are…Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous beautiful mommy.. all that I do and All that I create in my Life has to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind n my grit..."

"I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl.. May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do.. Have the most spectacular year!!! #zarinekhan #sussannekhan #mymommyisthecutest," she had added.