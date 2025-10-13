Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan are all smiles in Ameesha Patel's throwback pic from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai shoot

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel became an overnight sensation with the release of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000. The film was produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan. Ameesha has now shared a cute throwback memory from the time of the shoot, where Hrithik and his now ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, were seen chilling together. Ameesha Patel, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan in the throwback pic.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai throwback

In the picture, Ameesha was seen sitting on the left with Hrithik standing just behind her. Sussanne sat on the right side and looked somewhere beyond the frame. The three of them seemed to be in a candid mood, casually chatting about something.

In the caption, Ameesha wrote, “SUNDAY THROWBACK— the cutest dinner party at my MuMbai Residence!! @hrithikroshan n me had finished wrapping a schedule of filming !! As always we were happy to celebrate our sweet n cute milestones n we did !! This time was an impromptu dinner at my home! @hrithikroshan n @suzkr n me were always an inseparable cute trinity !! Golden days when the friendships between costars existed beyond the films they worked on n not just temporarily for that filming duration ❤️❤️👏🏻”

About their relationship now

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. While they separated 11 years ago in 2014, they still remain good friends. Both Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on in their lives. Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad. The four of them are often seen partying together and sharing photos on social media. They even went on a vacation together, ringing in the New Year in Dubai.

The 2000 musical romantic action thriller was directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film also features Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹ 78.93 crore globally. It grossed ₹ 73.12 crore in India.