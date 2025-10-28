Step inside Jackie Shroff's farmhouse with '700 plants, Titanic point', panoramic views of greenery, huge open kitchen

Actor Jackie Shroff gave a tour of his farmhouse, aka his 'peaceful paradise', in an October 20, 2025 video on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube channel. Described by Farah as the 'greenest farmhouse', this celebrity farmhouse is located between Mumbai and Pune in a lush, natural, and secluded location. Also read | Step inside Raveena Tandon's grand farmhouse with huge swimming pool, antique Indian furniture, 60-year-old dining table Get a glimpse into the stunning farmhouse of Bollywood's beloved actor Jackie Shroff, where lush greenery meets simple living. (YouTube/ Farah Khan)

A peaceful retreat

The farmhouse's vibe is very rustic, simple, and close to nature. It is surrounded by abundant greenery, and the decor and design of the living spaces are unpretentious and geared towards a relaxed, rural life rather than a modern, luxurious farmhouse. In fact, according to the actor, the vibe becomes even more green following the rain.

While giving a tour of the property, Jackie said that he has planted about 700 plants and trees, including guava trees, at the farmhouse – even ingredients for cooking, such as leaves, are sourced directly from Jackie's garden. The farmhouse is also home to various animals, including cows, dogs, ducks and rabbits, among others. The property also includes a large pond, as well as a swimming pool.

Cosy, lived-in aesthetic

The farmhouse also features an amphitheatre with a small stage, where Jackie and his family's guests can perform. Another highlight is the 'hawa mahal' (wind palace), a structure that is located high up on the property – it also a specific spot designated as the 'Titanic Point' for guests to stand and enjoy the view. The actor also gave a peek at one of the bedrooms that featured a life-sized statue of him and tranquil, white and wooden decor.

Practical and charming open kitchen

For Jackie, the nature-filled retreat is a place to cook, relax, and host friends. Like the rest of the farmhouse, the living spaces and rooms' open design maximises natural light, mostly featuring large windows and glass-panelled doors, enhancing the airy feel. Even the rustic open kitchen is designed to be inviting and functional and uses a blend of natural materials like red stone.