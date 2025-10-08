Step inside Salman Khan’s massive, famous farmhouse in Panvel, fans say ‘isko zila ghoshit kardo’

Superstar Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel is often in the spotlight for its legendary parties – whether it’s riding ATVs through the river at 4 am or 'watching horses mating' with each other. But beyond the fun, it’s a nature-centric retreat, featuring lush greenery, horse stables, and various farm animals, offering an escape from the city buzz. Salman Khan often hosts parties at his farmhouse in Panvel.

Inside Salman’s farmhouse

Salman’s farmhouse, which was a safe haven for him and his family during the Covid-19 pandemic, is spread across 150 acres of land in Panvel, Maharashtra, and is named Arpita Farms.

The actor often invites his family over to unwind and escape the city’s hustle and bustle. Recently, the entire clan enjoyed one such outing, including Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan, Arpita Khan, and her whole family. Sohail Khan-Seema Sajdeh’s son Nirvan Khan was also present.

Several images from the outing take one inside the farmhouse.

The images capture the family enjoying quality time by a river stream, complete with a small waterfall. One particularly adorable moment shows Arhaan holding his cousin, Ayat. The images also feature horses in the stables, along with a picturesque view overlooking a serene lake. There are also ATVs at the farmhouse to explore the wild terrain. One image shows Ayat enjoying a pony ride.

The farmhouse is said to feature three bungalows, each boasting wooden floors, rustic touches, and large windows that flood the interiors with sunlight. The property features a high-tech gym and a swimming pool.

Netizens in awe

The internet is buzzing with admiration for the serene beauty surrounding Salman’s farmhouse. Fans can’t get over the lush greenery, water streams, and the tranquil vibe that seems to envelop the property.

“Isko Zila ghoshit krdo (declare it a district),” said one, with another gushing about the black horse, writing, “Bhai ka kaala ghoda looks good”.

“The man has carved out a piece of heaven for himself. This is what we all should work towards in life. Have a farmhouse big enough that rivers flow through it,” one wrote. Another shared, “He can shoot Bahubali in this farm”.

“This is where the magic happens,” one wrote, and another shared, “Alag hi duniya banayi hai bhai ne khudke liye(He has created a different world for himself).”

"Bhai's farmhouse has its own ecosystem,” one wrote. Another excited fan wrote, “The place is crazyy. A f private water stream flowing through the property is insane.”

“This is more “woahhh” than Virat’s Alibag house,” read one comment. Another read, “Farmhouse with Entire Forest.”

Meanwhile, Salman, at the moment, is seen hosting reality TV show, Bigg Boss 19,