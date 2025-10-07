Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Raghav Juyal recalls wild nights at Salman Khan’s farmhouse: 'At 3 AM, he took us to watch horses mate'

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 04:32 pm IST

Raghav Juyal shared memories of his time at Salman Khan's farmhouse, describing it as surreal and full of fun, with wild parties and unforgettable experiences. 

Actor and host Raghav Juyal, who has worked with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, recently shared candid memories of his time with the two Bollywood icons. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor especially opened up about his unforgettable experience at Salman Khan’s famous Panvel farmhouse, describing it as "another world altogether."

Raghav Juyal shares memorable experiences at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, describing it as another world.

Raghav talks about his time spent at Salman's farmhouse

Speaking about Salman, Raghav called him a giver and one of the most generous people he has ever met. Recalling the three days he spent at the farmhouse, he said, “The kind of fun we had there was on another level. He loves to host and take care of people. There were wild parties… At 3 a.m., he even took us to watch horses mating. I had never seen anything like it in my life.”

Raghav further described the vibe of the farmhouse as spontaneous and surreal. “His farmhouse is incredible. He has dirt bikes that you can ride through waterfalls and streams. It was better than a five-star experience. Parties run all night… ATVs come out at 4 a.m. It’s like the earth runs on one frequency, and his world runs on another.”

This isn't the first time Raghav has praised Salman Khan's hospitality. In an earlier interview with Humans of Bombay, he recalled how Salman would always make everyone feel at home. “He has a habit of eating with everyone, especially during feasts. All the actors sit together inside a tent. It feels like family. I’ve been scolded by him many times, but it felt like an elder brother or father correcting you.”

Raghav Juyal's latest work

Apart from his experience with Salman, Raghav is getting rave reviews for his performance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The second season of the hit Netflix show is currently in production.

