Raghav Juyal reveals Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan’s reaction to Samay Raina’s 'say no to cruise' T-shirt

Comedian Samay Raina turned heads at the premiere of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, , The Ba***ds of Bollywood, with his cheeky ‘Say No To Cruise’ T-shirt. Now, actor Raghav Juyal has revealed how Shah Rukh and Aryan reacted to it. Last month, Samay Raina attended the screening of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai.

Raghav reveals Shah Rukh and Aryan’s reaction

Raghav looked back at the moment when everyone saw Samay wearing that T-shirt, and how Shah Rukh and his son Aryan reacted to it when he joined Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast.

Raghav laughed and said, “Yeh T-shirt pehen ke waha par pohcha huwa hai. Aur log has rahe hai, Aryan has raha hai, sab has rahe hai. Woh kar sakta hai, woh toh aisa hi hai na. Hum nahi kar sakte na. Pure party me aise hi ghum raha tha, T-shirt dikha dikha ke, sabko (He showed up there wearing that T-shirt, and everyone is laughing! Aryan’s laughing, the crowd’s laughing, the whole place is cracking up. But of course, he can pull it off, that’s just the kind of person he is. We couldn’t do that even if we tried. He was roaming around the entire party flaunting that T-shirt proudly, showing it off to everyone).

"Sabke samne aise hi dikha raha hai yeh aadmi (He was doing that right in front of everyone).”

When asked how Shah Rukh reacted to it, Raghav revealed that even Shah Rukh couldn’t stop laughing about it, saying, “Sir ke liye toh sabhi bachche hai na yaar, sir treats everyone like a beta (You know, for Sir, everyone’s like his own kid. He treats them all like his son).”

More about Samay Raina’s T-shirt

Last month, Samay Raina attended the screening of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood in Mumbai wearing a simple black T-shirt which came with a message that read, 'Say no to cruise'. The words were seemingly a dig at Aryan's cruise-drug case. His choice of clothing led to a conversation on social media.

One wrote, “Oh God!!!!! Samay is born different. Who would have thought? I can’t stop laughing, with another sharing, “He has guts. I know it's cliche, but.... But bro should really hesitate.”

About the drug case

In October 2021, Aryan Khan was embroiled in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

The ship, bound for Lakshadweep, became the centre of national headlines after Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and several others were detained. Aryan was arrested by the NCB team, led by the ex-Zonal officer, Sameer Wankhede, in October 2021. He was released after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest. Later, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drugs case.