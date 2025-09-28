120 Bahadur teaser 2: Farhan Akhtar leads a stirring tale of sacrifice, makers pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Watch

Fans are eagerly awaiting Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, inspired by the Battle of Rezang La, highlighting courage and sacrifice. After unveiling a striking motion poster, the makers have now released Teaser 2 of the war epic. Farhan Akhtar in a still from 120 Bahadur, which has been directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.

120 Bahadur teaser tribute

The special teaser tribute, launched on Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary, carries the timeless resonance of Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, the iconic patriotic song written for the brave soldiers and martyrs of the 1962 war, the very same war that 120 Bahadur is based on, and performed live by Lata ji herself as a heartfelt salute to their sacrifice.

Shot in Ladakh, 120 Bahadur draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-China war. At its heart is Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, stood shoulder to shoulder against overwhelming enemy forces. The Teaser 2 reflects their grit, brotherhood, and unwavering spirit, serving as a powerful cinematic homage to the unsung heroes of Rezang La.

About the teaser

The teaser shows the grit, bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers as they held their ground against thousands of enemy troops. “You've seen your ancestors fight, through droughts and floods. Fighting for your land runs in your vein. This time its not just about the land, its about our motherland!” he says.

Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote in the caption, “Parakram. Deshbhakti. Balidan. Commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La, 1962.”

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is shot across real locations in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, and is mounted on a grand scale to authentically capture the grit and grandeur of war. 120 Bahadur hits theatres on November 21, 2025.