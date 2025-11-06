120 Bahadur trailer: Salman Khan hails Farhan Akhtar's action drama, says, ‘Yeh kahani har Indian ke dil mein utregi’

120 Bahadur trailer: Since the poignant teaser for the action drama film 120 Bahadur was released, fans have been eagerly awaiting more updates on the film's release. On Thursday, the makers released the hard-hitting trailer of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming war drama, 120 Bahadur, ahead of its 21 November release. Farhan Akhtar in a still from 120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan's voiceover, as he notes that this incident occurred when India had considered China to be their brother. But in 1962, it was revealed that this brotherhood did not operate from both sides. An attack on Indian soldiers gave rise to an alarming cry for war, as India had to defend its ground.

This is where Farhan Akhtar’s portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati comes into the picture. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the unparalleled courage shown by him, as well as his soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, as they stood shoulder to shoulder against overwhelming enemy forces. “Main ladey bina haar nahi manna chahta (I don't want to accept defeat without fighting),” he adds.

The trailer shows the grit, bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers as they held their ground against thousands of enemy troops. Raashii Khanna also makes a brief appearance in the video as Farhan's love interest.

Salman Khan reacted to the trailer and posted on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Bahut kamal trailer hai. Congratulations @faroutakhtar and the entire team of #120bahadur. Yeh kahani har Indian ke dil mein utregi (Fantastic trailer, this story will stay in the hearts of each Indian).”

Salman Khan via Instagram Stories.

About the film

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment) along with Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is shot across real locations in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. 120 Bahadur hits theatres on November 21, 2025.