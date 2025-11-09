Karan Johar welcomes Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to ‘magical world of parenting’ as they get blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood on November 7 as they welcomed their baby boy. Celebrities from the film industry showered the couple with love and blessings, congratulating them on this beautiful new chapter of their lives. Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a heartfelt message for the new parents. Karan Johar congratulates new parents Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

On Saturday, Karan took to Instagram stories and shared an AI-generated image of Vicky and Katrina standing together. Alongside the picture, he penned a sweet note congratulating the couple on becoming parents. His note read, “Congratulations to this absolutely lovely and warm couple, this is the best news! Blessings to the blessed baby boy… welcome to the magical world of parenting.”

Katrina and Vicky’s love story is believed to have begun on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan couch. During one of her appearances on the talk show in 2019, Katrina mentioned that she thought she would look good on screen with Vicky Kaushal. Later, when Vicky appeared on the show, Karan told him about Katrina’s remark, leaving him speechless. The two later appeared together in Film Companion’s TapeCast interview, where their chemistry caught fans’ attention. Soon after, they began dating, although they kept their relationship private. In December 2021, the couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

On November 7, Vicky and Katrina shared a post on Instagram announcing that they had been blessed with a baby boy. A day later, Vicky’s father and veteran action director Sham Kaushal expressed his happiness at becoming a grandfather. He wrote on Instagram, “God is and has been so kind. May His blessings always remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel so blessed. I’m overjoyed to become a grandfather. May God bless everyone. Rab Rakha.” Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, was equally overjoyed about becoming a chachu (uncle) and shared his happiness on social media.