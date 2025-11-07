Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy: ‘Our bundle of joy has arrived’

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have embraced a new chapter in their lives as they became parents to a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with their fans on Instagram on Friday, announcing the arrival of their little one. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced her pregnancy in September this year.

It’s a boy for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

On Friday, the couple took to Instagram to put out a joint post to announce the arrival of their baby boy.

The note read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The note mentioned that the baby was born today and was signed by both parents at the end.

The card posted by Katrina and Vicky to share the news of their baby boy’s arrival features a soft design with a striped cream-and-blue border and a delicate scalloped edge. At the top, there’s an adorable illustration of a teddy bear sitting in a blue baby carriage, surrounded by stars, toys, and small gift boxes.

The couple posted the note with a simple caption, “Blessed”.

As soon as the couple shared the joyous news, their comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Guneet Monga wrote, “Massive Congratulations and all the love and blessings.”

More about the couple’s pregnancy

In September, Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy, ending months of speculation. They are expecting their first baby together. The couple shared a black-and-white Polaroid photo in which a visibly pregnant Katrina is looking down at her baby bump with a gentle smile, while Vicky, with his head affectionately resting against hers, is cradling the baby bump.

Sharing the picture, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

At the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave held in Mumbai, Vicky spoke about his excitement to enter fatherhood. When asked what he’s most looking forward to about becoming a dad, Vicky laughed and simply said, “Just being a dad.”

“I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed,” Vicky added.

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in 2021. They have never starred together in a movie.