Sham Kaushal is overjoyed to become granddad as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif welcome baby boy: ‘Hum sab bahut khush hai’

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, marking a new and joyous chapter in their lives. The news was met with an outpouring of love and blessings from fans and industry colleagues alike. Now, Sham Kaushal, the veteran action director and the new grandfather, has also shared his joy over the arrival of his grandson. Sham Kaushal expresses joy over becoming a grandfather as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcome baby boy.

Sham Kaushal is overjoyed to become granddad

On Saturday, Sham took to Instagram to express his gratitude and happiness at becoming a grandfather. He wrote, “Shukariya Rab Da…Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai (Thank you, Lord... Since yesterday, I’ve been thanking God for being so kind and generous to my family, but no amount of gratitude feels enough for His blessings).”

He further added, “God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed hain. So So happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha (May His blessings always remain on my children and the youngest Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel so blessed. I’m overjoyed to become a grandfather. May God bless everyone. Rab Rakha).”

Vicky’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal also expressed his excitement about welcoming his nephew, writing on Instagram, “Main chacha ban gaya” (I’ve become an uncle). Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, also shared her happiness about becoming a maasi (aunt) and reacted with multiple red heart emojis on Katrina and Vicky’s announcement post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship

What began with subtle interactions at award shows and light-hearted mentions on talk shows eventually blossomed into a deeply affectionate bond. The couple kept their romance private for a long time and made it official only after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, which was nothing short of a fairytale moment for them.

Since then, whether it’s Vicky cheering for Katrina’s film releases or Katrina sharing glimpses of their peaceful life together, the couple have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. On November 7, 2025, the couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby boy. Their post read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh and many others, congratulated the couple and showered love on the newborn.