'Main Chacha Ban Gaya': Sunny Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra congratulate Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal for welcoming baby boy

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have entered a new phase of their lives as they became proud parents to a baby boy. The duo took to Instagram on Friday to share the joyous news with a heartfelt joint statement, expressing their gratitude and happiness. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the birth of their baby boy, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit expressed their happiness, marking a joyful milestone for the couple.

Vicky-Katrina welcome baby boy

Their post read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy,” signed by both Katrina and Vicky. The announcement confirmed that the baby was born earlier in the day, sending waves of excitement across the film industry and among fans.

Soon after the birth announcement, Bollywood celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal shared the post in his Instagram story and wrote, "Main Chacha Ban Gaya'.

A screengrab of Sunny Kaushal's Instagram stories.

PC, Madhuri, Kareena, Kiara shower blessings

Priyanka Chopra wrote, “sooooo happy! Congratulations.” Madhuri Dixit shared, “Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one.” Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club so happy for you and Vicky.”

New mom Kiara Advani also shared the good news on her Instagram stories and congratulated new mom and dad.

Other stars, including Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra, and Zoya Akhtar, also extended their warm wishes. Ram Charan’s wife, Upasna Konidela, added, “Congratulations, lots of love and blessings.”

The couple had earlier announced their pregnancy in September, sharing a tender black-and-white Polaroid photo that quickly went viral. In the picture, a glowing Katrina could be seen gazing at her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradled it. They captioned it, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Vicky and Katrina's relationship timeline

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s relationship has been one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. The couple reportedly met on the sets of a film in 2019 and gradually grew close, keeping their relationship largely private.

By late 2021, rumours of their engagement began circulating, which were confirmed when they tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2021.

Over the years, their bond has only strengthened, culminating in the recent celebration of becoming parents to their first child, marking another milestone in their journey together.