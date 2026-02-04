Reddit reacts to Yami Gautam's reported special cameo in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2: ‘This is also a type of nepotism’

The report soon surfaced on Reddit, where users shared mixed reactions. One Reddit user joked, “Yeh script ki nahi, ghar ki demand thi (This was house's demand not script).” Another commented, “This is also a type of nepotism—casting his wife in his films and her brother as the editor, and promoting him during launches.” Another wrote, “Kind of expected. Yami basking in nepo wife privileges.” A user questioned, “No comments on nepotism now?”

On February 3, sources told Pinkvilla that Yami will be seen in an important role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The source said, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly five days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.” Previously, Yami has worked with Aditya Dhar on Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhoom Dhaam and Article 370.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has been garnering praise for her performance since Haq premiered on OTT. Now, if reports are to be believed, the actor is all set to make a special cameo in husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Fans have been reacting strongly to the reported development.

However, some fans defended the casting. One wrote, “Totally deserved. There’s nothing wrong with using connections.” Another commented, “In Dhurandhar credits, it mentioned ‘special thanks’ to Yami Gautam, so it was obvious she would have a cameo.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge The teaser of the film hints at a major showdown between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, while also delving deeper into Ranveer’s character’s backstory. The sequel will see Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan reprise their roles, along with Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19 and will clash with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.