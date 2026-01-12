After Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar posts glowing review of Haq, calls himself Yami Gautam fan for life: ‘Lamented that…'
Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s Haq has found a fresh wave of admirers following its release on Netflix. After Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar has now joined the list, admitting that he was floored by the performances in the courtroom drama, adding that the story moved him to a puddle of tears.
Karan praises Yami Gautam
On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram to share a glowing review of Haq. Posting the film’s poster featuring Yami and Emraan, Karan penned his thoughts and admitted that he regretted not catching the film in theatres when it first released.
“HAQ…. The Shazia Bano story and victory moved me to a puddle of tears… I was speechless at the end and then clapped loudly for the film and lamented that i missed the opportunity of watching this exceptionally empowering film in the cinema,” Karan wrote.
The filmmaker continued, “I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many many years… to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding , Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares , her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her.”
According to Karan, Yami has delivered a path-breaking performance in the film, while Emraan has turned it into the finest act of his career.
Lauding the team behind bringing the story alive, Karan wrote, “@suparnverma directs the film with such an assured hand… never letting theatrics overpower the emotion and always making the strength of the characters shine with strong silences …he has directed a Brilliant film…. @therealemraan is his career best … he is so convincing and he portrays the insensitive and entitled husband like a bonafide veteran … you hate him and therefore you absolutely Love his performance.”
“Kudos to @jungleepictures … Vineet and Amrita .. @vineetjain12 for producing this brave and important motion picture! #harmanbaweja.:. Big applause to @reshunath for writing a solid and poignant film with such strength of narrative …. Yami…. Am a fan for life! (red heart and folded hand emoji) #haq on @netflix_in,” KJo shared while concluding the note.
Touched by the love, Yami took to the comments section to share her gratitude. She responded, “Karan, your words have left me emotional. Can only thank you with utmost love & gratitude from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much.”
This comes just a day after Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to heap praise on Yami’s performance in Haq, revealing that she even called the actor personally to applaud the film and confessed she’s a self-proclaimed Yami fan.
What do we know about Haq
Helmed by Suparn Verma, the courtroom drama stars Yami and Emraan in lead roles, alongside Sheeba Chaddha in a pivotal role. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial rights within Muslim households. Haq traces the journey of Bano, a woman who turns to the law after her husband marries his first love and denies financial support for their children.
The narrative explores her pursuit of justice and the complex intersection of personal faith, social customs and constitutional law. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film managed to collect only ₹29 crore worldwide at the box office. However, the film has found its audience after it premiered on Netflix on January 2.
