After Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar posts glowing review of Haq, calls himself Yami Gautam fan for life: ‘Lamented that…'

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s Haq has found a fresh wave of admirers following its release on Netflix. After Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar has now joined the list, admitting that he was floored by the performances in the courtroom drama, adding that the story moved him to a puddle of tears. On Sunday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a glowing review of Haq.

“HAQ…. The Shazia Bano story and victory moved me to a puddle of tears… I was speechless at the end and then clapped loudly for the film and lamented that i missed the opportunity of watching this exceptionally empowering film in the cinema,” Karan wrote.

The filmmaker continued, “I don’t think I have been this moved by a performance in many many years… to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding , Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares , her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her.”

According to Karan, Yami has delivered a path-breaking performance in the film, while Emraan has turned it into the finest act of his career.

Lauding the team behind bringing the story alive, Karan wrote, “@suparnverma directs the film with such an assured hand… never letting theatrics overpower the emotion and always making the strength of the characters shine with strong silences …he has directed a Brilliant film…. @therealemraan is his career best … he is so convincing and he portrays the insensitive and entitled husband like a bonafide veteran … you hate him and therefore you absolutely Love his performance.”

“Kudos to @jungleepictures … Vineet and Amrita .. @vineetjain12 for producing this brave and important motion picture! #harmanbaweja.:. Big applause to @reshunath for writing a solid and poignant film with such strength of narrative …. Yami…. Am a fan for life! (red heart and folded hand emoji) #haq on @netflix_in,” KJo shared while concluding the note.