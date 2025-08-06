Sheeba Chaddha reflects on parenting in today’s world: 'Don't think people should have kids now'

Acclaimed actor Sheeba Chaddha recently opened up about her feelings on parenthood in today’s world, sharing a honest perspective. She expressed concern over the difficulties faced by people in current times, saying that it is a fascist world and it is very hard. In a recent interview, Sheeba Chaddha discussed the struggles of parenthood in today's tumultuous times.

‘We live in a fascist world,’ says Sheeba

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sheeba opened up about the emotional and practical weight of raising children in current times, saying, “I don’t think people should have kids now. We live in a fascist world. It is very hard. Look at the times we are living in—it’s such a tumultuous and difficult time. Just maintaining the basics is difficult.”

Sheeba, who is also a mother, also elaborated on the demands of being a single parent.“You just need to be present more. You have to give much more. You cannot be the father, but you have to give so much—and you don’t have that much reserve. It is hard. It takes a lot more people to raise a child. But the family system has really shrunk," Sheeba said.

Highlighting how today’s nuclear family structures leave little room for shared responsibilities, she also pointed out how much more isolated parenting can feel now. She also revealed that she’s turned down multiple work opportunities to prioritise her daughter’s needs.

Sheeba Chaddha's upcoming work

Sheeba Chaddha will soon be seen as Manthara in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited epic Ramayana, which will be released in two parts—Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in 2027. The epic will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as goddess Sita.

Meanwhile, she stars in the comedy-drama web series Bakaiti, which premiered on ZEE5 on 1 August. Directed by Ameet Guptha, the show is a slice-of-life portrayal of a middle-class family in Ghaziabad, with Sheeba playing a key role in the heartwarming, humorous narrative.