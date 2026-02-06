PVR Inox profits increase by 166% as Dhurandhar's stupendous box office run drives up footfalls

India's biggest cinema chain, PVR Inox, reported a nearly 3x jump in its quarterly profits, driven by the box-office performance of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and by recent tax cuts that encouraged more people to go to theatres. Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has sold over 4 crore tickets in India. (Getty Images)

PVR Inox shows ₹ 96 crore profit PVR Inox reported a consolidated profit of ₹95.7 crore in the December quarter, up from ₹35.9 crore a year earlier. This 166% increase also helped the cinema chain expand its profit margins to 5% in the December quarter from 2% a year ago.

Footfalls up by 9% despite increase in prices In their quarterly filings, PVR Inox reported a nearly 10% increase in revenues for the quarter ending December 31. Footfalls increased by 9% in the quarter, largely helped by Dhurandhar. The Aditya Dhar film sold over 4 crore tickets across India, nearly half of them at PVR Inox theatres. The spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has grossed over ₹1000 crore in India and ₹1300 crore worldwide, making it one of India's most successful films ever. This footfall increase helped offset an increase in operating costs and price of beverages and snacks in the theatres, which rose by 2.5%/

Box office collections rose by 13% in 2025 in India, driven by films like Dhurandhar, Chhaava, and Kantara Chapter One.