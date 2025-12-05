Allu Arjun assures further support for Pushpa 2 stampede victim after flak; Dil Raju says actor already gave 3.20 crore

Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) and producer Dil Raju met with the father of Pushpa 2 stampede victim Sritej, Bhaskar, a year after the incident occurred. In an interview, Bhaskar had claimed that Allu Arjun and his team weren’t responding to pleas for further financial assistance. The producer-chairman claims that the issue is now resolved, explaining how the Pushpa star helped the family over the last year. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 stampede victim's father ignored by Allu Arjun when in dire need of money? Actor's team responds) Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14 in connection with the Pushpa 2 stampede case.(PTI)

Dil Raju meets Pushpa 2 stampede victim’s family

Arjun’s team released a video to the press, stating that the actor has already contributed ₹3.20 crore to the family, of which ₹1.5 crore has been deposited as a fixed deposit in Sritej’s name.

In the video, Raju explains where the money that Arjun and his father, Aravind, contributed went, saying, “Allu Arjun gave ₹2 crore, and we deposited it in such a way that they get a monthly payout of ₹75,000 from it. The amount was intended to cover the family's living expenses and medical bills, with the interest accruing annually.”

He stated that additional money up to ₹70 lakh was paid for medical support and to assure Sritej’s future, adding, “The injured boy is now recovering, but Bhaskar has requested additional support. I have assured him I’ll speak to Aravind garu and help him out.”

Victim’s father says Allu Arjun reassured support

Bhaskar also spoke in the video, stating that while Arjun and his family have been supportive since the incident occurred, he now needs additional support. While he claimed on Thursday that the actor’s team wasn’t responding, he says he has now been assured that they will cover Sritej’s medical expenses.

Explaining it, he said, “Whatever extra support I need now, I explained it to Dil Raju garu last week. I need support for my child’s rehabilitation for at least six months. It has now been approved, and Allu Arjun has agreed to it. They will cover all medical expenses completely. It has been recommended by the doctors.” Raju assured him, “Not just six months, even if it takes one year, we will support you.”

On 4 December 2024, the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad turned fatal for Revathi and her 8-year-old son, Sritej, was hospitalised in a critical condition. A stampede broke out when Arjun visited the theatre, causing injuries to many others. The actor, along with a few members of his team and the theatre management, was arrested in the case. He is now out on bail. Arjun and his father had announced financial assistance to Sritej at the time of the incident.

After considerable backlash on Thursday following news that Bhaskar was seeking financial assistance and was being ignored, producer Bunny Vas was asked about it at a press meet. He stated that Dil Raju was solving the matter.