Pushpa 2 stampede victim's father ignored by Allu Arjun when in dire need of money? Actor's team responds

A year ago, on December 4, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres, and a stampede broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad after Allu Arjun visited. 8-year-old Sritej was hospitalised in a critical condition, and his mother, Revathi, died. However, a year after the family was promised ₹2 crore in ex gratia, his father says that he’s still struggling financially. Here’s what we know. Allu Arjun was arrested and released on bail in the Pushpa 2 stampede case last year. (PTI)

Where is Sritej now?

Sritej, who was eight years old then, was badly injured and in a critical condition at the hospital for months after the unfortunate day. He was discharged after 146 days of treatment from KIMS Hospital and was moved to a neuro-rehabilitation centre for continued care. Now, a year on, Sritej’s father, Magudampalli Bhaskar, spoke to ABN and has stated that his son requires ₹90,000 for treatment every month, apart from additional expenses.

Stating that Sritej can not eat, drink or even breathe properly on his own, his father seemed overwhelmed at having to take care of his son, daughter and aged mother alone. He also used to work at a gold shop but had to quit to look after his son. He says everything his son needs medically sums up to ₹1.25 lakh per month.

He confirmed that Allu Arjun’s family made a ₹2 crore deposit, but the interest wasn’t covering their mounting expenses. Bhaskar attempted to contact the actor and his team for further assistance, as they had promised to take care of Sritej’s rehabilitation. But he claims, but received no response. He claimed ₹3 lakh was spent on surgeries on his son’s legs alone this year.

What does Allu Arjun’s team say?

When contacted by Hindustan Times, a spokesperson for Allu Arjun stated that they stand by the statement producer Bunny Vas gave to the press at an event on Thursday. Bunny Vas was asked if the reports of Allu Arjun ignoring the plea for help were true at an event on Thursday, and he replied, “This is not the stage, please. There are many pedda manushulu (respectable people) in between. Anything that we’re doing, we’re doing it through Dil Raju garu.”

He then claimed that Sritej’s family can get in touch with the ‘pedda manushulu’ involved at any time and that Allu Arjun has no direct contact with them. “Keeping aside whether we managed to satisfy them or not, we are following particular guidelines. We are determining where the fund should be allocated, including its use for medical purposes and other considerations. We put a system in place. If they are dissatisfied or the money isn’t enough, they can speak to the pedda manushulu. We will correct any issues that need attention. It’s not a direct thing,” said the producer.

What was promised to Sritej’s family after the stampede?

After the incident on December 4, 2024, Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad police and produced before the court on December 13. He received an interim bail from the Telangana High Court the same day, but was held overnight as his bail formalities weren’t completed on time.

Later that month, his father, producer Allu Aravind, announced that an ex gratia payment of ₹2 crore would be handed over to the victim’s family. This includes ₹1 crore from the actor, and ₹50 lakh each from producers Mythri Movie Makers and director Sukumar. Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) chairman and producer Dil Raju was appointed as mediator to hand it over. The actor also promised to cover the victim’s medical expenses.