Amid backlash for ‘not helping’ Pushpa 2 stampede victim, Allu Arjun celebrates 1 year of film's release

Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule had its premiere on December 4, 2024, ahead of its scheduled release on December 5. Arjun watched the film at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with a stampede, leaving one woman dead and her young son hospitalised. Amid backlash for not financially supporting the victim adequately, Arjun took to social media to celebrate the film. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 stampede victim's father ignored by Allu Arjun when in dire need of money? Actor's team responds) Allu Arjun posted a picture with director Sukumar to celebrate a year of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun celebrates 1 year of Pushpa 2 amid backlash

Arjun took to his social media on Friday to celebrate 1 year of Pushpa 2. Posting a shooting still of him with director Sukumar, he wrote, “PUSHPA has been an unforgettable five-year journey in our lives. This movie’s audience has given us immense love, strength, and courage to dive deeper into our craft. We will always be grateful to everyone in this country and beyond for making it a phenomenon.”

He added, “It has been my honour to walk this journey with all my artists, technicians, the entire unit, producers, distributors, and of course, our captain @aryasukku garu. I thank each and every one of you for being part of this journey.” Arjun ended the note with, “With a heart full of gratitude once again… THANK YOU. #Pushpa #Pushpa2 #Pushpa2TheRule.” Pushpa 2: The Rule became the highest-grossing Telugu film, collecting ₹1871 crore worldwide, despite the legal troubles faced by the actor and his team.

The stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere a year ago

While Arjun’s fans took the moment to celebrate Pushpa 2’s success and Arjun’s performance in the film, there were others who reminded him of the victims of the stampede. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Hope you take care of the family that lost their life.”

Another called him and his fans out, “The little child lost his mother and he is in this condition just because of one man's desperation of attention. His Fans shamelessly celebrating it's anniversary by giving negative slogans on other heroes despite of donating to that family.” One reminded him, “The #Pushpa2 stampede victim is still not recovered and continues to be in critical condition even after one year.”

On December 4, when Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre for a screening of Pushpa 2, a massive crowd turned up to greet him. When it surged forward, a woman named Revati lost her life and her son, Sritej, was hospitalised for months in critical condition. Arjun, his team and the theatre management were arrested, and the actor is out on bail.

The actor promised financial and medical assistance to the victim’s family, though Sritej’s father recently told the press that he was ignored when he reached out for more help.